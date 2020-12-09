Wyoming Breweries Shine In US Open Beer Championship

All Wyoming breweries do is win. Or at least, they get nice medals to show how awesome their beers are. The 2020 US Open Beer Championship announced their medal winners and a couple of familiar faces made their way on to the list for award-winning breweries.

Accomplice Beer Company had a great showing in the competition with a Bronze Medal in the Brown Porters Category for their Slumber Car American Porter and a Bronze Medal in the Strong Scottish Ale Category with their Minnie Wee(a personal favorite).

Black Tooth Brewing also earned some medals in the competition. They received a Gold Medal for the Barrel-Aged Strong Beer Category with their 1314, a Silver Medal in the Specialty Pale Ale Category for their Hot Streak, and a Silver Medal in the Near Gluten Free Category for their Copper Mule.

I've said it before and I'll say it again, man I love being a turtle, wait, no, Wyoming is home to incredible craft beer. It truly is, we're really fortunate in Cheyenne to have 4 great breweries to enjoy beers and meet up with friends, it's slowly becoming a great part of our culture here. Having shiny medals to prove it, is pretty awesome as well. It's also fun for me to see the beers that won because I've had all 5 of those medal winners. Make sure you check them out for yourself.