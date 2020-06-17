Wyoming Brewers Festival Announced for August 7th & 8th

The 2020 Wyoming Brewers Festival has been announced for August 7th and 8th and will take place on the grounds of the Cheyenne Depot.

The festival was initially set to take place this weekend, but had to be rescheduled due to Covid-19. This will be the 25th anniversary of the annual festival. The festival will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for each night.

Tickets will go on sale for this year's festival at noon on Friday, June 19th. Due to social distance gathering guidelines, a cap on tickets sold will be set at 250, but is subject to increase based on further restrictions loosening as the date of the festival approaches.

Single day tickets can be purchased for the festival and sell for $35 each in advance and $45 at the door. Due to current restrictions, weekend passes will not be available this year, but are promised to come back next year. To purchase tickets, please visit the link provided here.

If you have interest in volunteering or sponsoring the event, you can visit their website for further instructions on how to do so. More info for the festival can also be found on the event Facebook page.