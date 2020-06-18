Wyoming Brewers Festival Presents HomeBrew Competition

The Wyoming Brewers Festival was just announced yesterday to be set for August 7th and 8th. But another event has been announced for July 25th, Brew Battle 2020: A HomeBrew Competition.

According to the Wyoming Brewers Festival's website, the event is open to amateur homebrewers who are 21 and up. Non-residents of Wyoming can participate, but will not be eligible for any prizes or rewards of any kind for the local competition.

The event will be held at the Historic Union Pacific Depot in Cheyenne and there is a $7 entry fee for each homebrew participant. Prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd for each category will be awarded medals, and among those, a 'Best in Show' winner will also be announced. Additional prizes are to be decided at a later time. Registration for the event is open until July 18th. To register, you can click the link here.

As a reminder, tickets for the Wyoming Brewers Festival, set for August 7th and 8th, will go on sale at noon tomorrow (June 19th).