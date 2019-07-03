Wyoming Car Burglary Suspects Wanted

Rock Springs Police are looking for a couple of suspects in a series of car burglaries.

One of the suspects is shown in the above photo, while the other man is a white male, with a slender build and short hair, possibly brown or reddish in color probably in his 20s.

Police say the pair have been breaking into empty vehicles to steal wallets and purses. The thieves then use stolen credit cards to purchase various items and gift cards.

Anyone who may have information on the pair is being asked to call Rock Springs Police Dispatch at (307) 352-1575.