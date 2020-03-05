Wyoming Car Frozen To Ground In Parking Lot (PHOTO)

From the FaceBook page Wyoming Through The Lens

Only in Wyoming! Taken Mar 3, 2020 with phone camera. This car is sitting in 6 or so inches of ice. Evidently the parking lot thawed then refroze before this worker got to go home. Only in Wyoming! Taken near Wright, Wy. Hope it thaws soon and they can get out..

See photo here.

I've had my tires frozen to the road a time or two. But never anything this bad.

Have you ever found your car stuck like that and worried that moving the vehicle would damage the tires? I'm not sure if it would or not, but I worried about it.

-- Glenn Woods