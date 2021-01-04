Wyoming NFF Chapter Scholar-Athlete of the Year Nominees Announced
The 96 nominees for this year’s Wyoming Chapter, National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Awards come from 27 different high schools across all five classifications of Wyoming prep football plus the University of Wyoming.
The finalists, the most outstanding back and lineman from each classification will be honored with a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, who receives an additional $1,200 scholarship and becomes the state’s nominee for Western Region Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Here they are:
4A:
Cheyenne Central - Andrew Johnson
Cheyenne East - Josiah Aragon, Nick Begeman, Trey Bower, Graedyn Buell, Shaye Ellis, Dakota Heckman, Jackson Hesford, Logan Kusler, Isaac Marshall, Cael Pugh, Jake Rayl, Bradley Whitright
Laramie - Isaac Sell
Casper Natrona - Colter Helm, Jace George, Harrison Taubert, Brady Dutcher, Avery Cox, Ben Hoppens, Zack Southerland, Rhett Buhler, Nolan Valdez, Bode Draper, Braxton Bundy, D’Anthony Smith, Robert Douglas, Dominick Bradach, Myllian Allison
Rock Springs - Collin Madsen
Sheridan - Izak Aksamit, Rance Beck, Kavan Bede, Alexander Coon, Carter Dubberley, Francisco Gallegos, Zach Koltiska, Quinton Mangus, Ryan Marchant, Kyle Meinecke, Ben Novotny, Reece Osborne, Kahlil Rios, Matthew Taylor, Justin Vela, Gaige Vielhauer
Cheyenne South - Kobe Barto
Thunder Basin – Gillette - Sergio Aguilar, Dillon Bannister, River Brisko, Gavin Carroll, Michael Coleman, Kameron Engle, Andre Felton, Hayden Lunberg, Hunter Lunberg, Alex O’Dell, Scott O’Dell, Jaxon Pikula, Brody Richardson, Camden Schlekeway, Dyse Shepherd
3A:
Cody - Nic Talich, Keaton Stone
Green River - Jacob Fuss, James King, Jacob Marinez, Seth White
Lander Valley - Jack Sweeney
Riverton - Rylan Koehn
Star Valley - Brant Nelson
Worland - Rudy Sanford
2A:
Kemmerer - Austin Peternal, Aaron Ortiz
Lovell - CJ Lindsay
Mountain View - Hunter Meeks
Pinedale - Carson Gregory
Wheatland - Adam Suko
1A-9 Man:
Pine Bluffs - Marvin Reza
Saratoga - Teagan Love
Shoshoni - Kaden Dower
Southeast - Brant Fullmer, Brodie Herring
1A-6 Man:
Encampment - Dalton Peterson
Farson - Carson Jones, Colby Jones, Parker Clawson, Zander Reed
Meeteetse - Dale McBride, Hadley Abarr, Tozai May
