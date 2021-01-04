The 96 nominees for this year’s Wyoming Chapter, National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Awards come from 27 different high schools across all five classifications of Wyoming prep football plus the University of Wyoming.

The finalists, the most outstanding back and lineman from each classification will be honored with a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, who receives an additional $1,200 scholarship and becomes the state’s nominee for Western Region Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Here they are:

4A:

Cheyenne Central - Andrew Johnson

Cheyenne East - Josiah Aragon, Nick Begeman, Trey Bower, Graedyn Buell, Shaye Ellis, Dakota Heckman, Jackson Hesford, Logan Kusler, Isaac Marshall, Cael Pugh, Jake Rayl, Bradley Whitright

Laramie - Isaac Sell

Casper Natrona - Colter Helm, Jace George, Harrison Taubert, Brady Dutcher, Avery Cox, Ben Hoppens, Zack Southerland, Rhett Buhler, Nolan Valdez, Bode Draper, Braxton Bundy, D’Anthony Smith, Robert Douglas, Dominick Bradach, Myllian Allison

Rock Springs - Collin Madsen

Sheridan - Izak Aksamit, Rance Beck, Kavan Bede, Alexander Coon, Carter Dubberley, Francisco Gallegos, Zach Koltiska, Quinton Mangus, Ryan Marchant, Kyle Meinecke, Ben Novotny, Reece Osborne, Kahlil Rios, Matthew Taylor, Justin Vela, Gaige Vielhauer

Cheyenne South - Kobe Barto

Thunder Basin – Gillette - Sergio Aguilar, Dillon Bannister, River Brisko, Gavin Carroll, Michael Coleman, Kameron Engle, Andre Felton, Hayden Lunberg, Hunter Lunberg, Alex O’Dell, Scott O’Dell, Jaxon Pikula, Brody Richardson, Camden Schlekeway, Dyse Shepherd

3A:

Cody - Nic Talich, Keaton Stone

Green River - Jacob Fuss, James King, Jacob Marinez, Seth White

Lander Valley - Jack Sweeney

Riverton - Rylan Koehn

Star Valley - Brant Nelson

Worland - Rudy Sanford

2A:

Kemmerer - Austin Peternal, Aaron Ortiz

Lovell - CJ Lindsay

Mountain View - Hunter Meeks

Pinedale - Carson Gregory

Wheatland - Adam Suko

1A-9 Man:

Pine Bluffs - Marvin Reza

Saratoga - Teagan Love

Shoshoni - Kaden Dower

Southeast - Brant Fullmer, Brodie Herring

1A-6 Man:

Encampment - Dalton Peterson

Farson - Carson Jones, Colby Jones, Parker Clawson, Zander Reed

Meeteetse - Dale McBride, Hadley Abarr, Tozai May

