Wyoming Child Support Program Ranked #1 Nationally

Wyoming’s Child Support Program (CSP) has been ranked number one in the nation for the seventh consecutive year based on performance and federal standards. CSP is managed by the Department of Family Services (DFS).

The goals of CSP include finding biological parents, establishing paternity, establishing child support and medical support orders, enforcing child support and medical support orders, and modifying existing orders.

Services are available to almost anyone who completes an application, with a $25 application fee.

The federal child support performance measures are:

The Number of Cases with a Child Support Order

Paternity Establishment; Collection of Current Support

Collection of Arrears (back-owed child support)

Cost-Effectiveness

To learn more about the CSP, please go to their website by following the link here.