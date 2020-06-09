Wyoming Coaches Association Clinic & All Star Games Canceled

The Wyoming Coaches Association has canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Traditionally, this is a huge event in Casper that was supposed to take place from July 12th through the 18th. The annual all-star games for the seniors was to be held on the 18th at Casper College in volleyball as well as girls and boys basketball.

In addition to the games, the coaching clinic was a huge part of the all-star week with some big-name national coaches coming in to share their expertise. Now, all of those clinics will be done virtually with the details currently being ironed out.

The WCA also had its Hall of Fame Banquet that week as well and the new inductees now will be honored at a later date with the possibility of having it done in conjunction with the 2021 Hall of Fame Class next summer.