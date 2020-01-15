Wyoming Coaches Nominated for ‘Coach of the Year’ by the NHSACA

Ten coaches from across Wyoming have been announced as finalists for ‘Coach of the Year’ by the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA).

The sports represented include basketball, golf, special sports (like skiing), swimming, tennis, track and field, and wrestling. There are even two assistants that are up for the honor.

The finalists from Wyoming (in no particular order) are Mark Campbell from Kelly Walsh high school for boys’ assistant, Scott Smith of Powell for boys’ track and field, Melissa Hoopman from Douglas in the girls’ assistant category, Wyoming Indian’s Aleta Moss for girls’ basketball, Brent Engdahl of Cody in girls’ track and field, Allen Patz Jr. for golf from Wright, Jackson’s Cody Hansen in special sports, Shawna Morgan of Lander for swimming and diving, Mark Miessler from Campbell County High School in Gillette for tennis, and Nate Urbach for wrestling from Powell.

The winners will be revealed at the NHSACA National Convention in Lincoln, NE July 20-23, 2020.