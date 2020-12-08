Wyoming Congressional Delegation Supports Mask Mandate

Wyoming's congressional delegation declared their support for Gov. Mark Gordon's announcement on Monday to implement new restrictions about face coverings in certain indoor public settings, reducing group sizes and reducing hours of business when COVID-19 transmission is more like to occur.

In a joint statement, Republicans U.S. Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso and U.S. House Representative Liz Cheney said Gordon's new health orders reflect the seriousness of the pandemic.

Wyoming hospitals are seeing record numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and rising deaths including 23 new deaths confirmed by the the Wyoming Department of Health on Monday.

“We’ve lost 280 people in Wyoming and more than 280,000 Americans to this virus so far, Enzi, Barrasso and Cheney said. "It’s a real and significant threat.”

Of the total 280 deaths, 57 have occurred in Natrona County.

They expressed special concern for the most vulnerable people, and wearing face coverings can slow the spread from people who may be infected.

"It’s not a cure-all, but wearing a mask and practicing social distancing goes a long way in stopping the spread," the delegation said.

"These actions will help protect our family, friends and neighbors while still allowing us to keep our state open and working," they said.

The new restrictions, approved by Wyoming Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, include:

Restaurants and bars will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for onsite consumption.

Groups of patrons seated together will be limited to six at bars, restaurants, theaters, concert halls and large events.

Group workout classes at gyms will be limited to 10 individuals.

Gatherings without required distancing will be limited to 10 individuals.

Bars and restaurants may continue to provide takeout and delivery options during these hours, to the extent authorized by law.

Counties can opt out of the requirements if local conditions move to safe levels in accordance with White House metrics.

