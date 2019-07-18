Wyoming Cops, Sheriffs To Visitors: Leave Your Weed At Home

The Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP) is telling people visiting Wyoming from other states to leave their pot at home when visiting Wyoming this summer.

And that goes for all illicit drugs as well.

The organization specifically mentioned Cheyenne Frontier Days visitors, as well as those visiting other destinations in Wyoming.

A news release from WASCOP on Wednesday quotes Rich Adriaens, Chief Of Police of Sheridan and Co-Chair of the Governor's Council on Impaired Driving, as saying pot is ''dangerous, detectable and consequential."

The release says that last month there were 17 drug-related crashes in Wyoming, causing nine injuries and one fatality. The release does not say how many of those crashes may have involved marijuana. While pot has been legalized in Colorado and several other states, cannabis remains illegal in Wyoming.

That includes possession of marijuana by people who may have a medical marijuana card issued in another state