Wyoming Coronavirus Rumor Control

With the fast-changing nature of the current world situation and response to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, rumors can easily spring up and spread just as fast as the virus.

With that in mind here are some sourced answers to some questions floating around.

From the Wyoming National Guard:

As of today March 24, the Governor has not activated the National Guard in response to COVID-19.

The Wyoming Military Department issued guidance in an effort to mitigate risk and protect the force so that our organization remains healthy, effective, and ready. We are committed to protecting the force while maintaining the ability to execute core missions.

While not activated for State Active Duty, the Joint Staff is working in conjunction with the State Resource Coordination Center at the Office of Homeland Security and assisting them with current and future operations.

The 84th Civil Support Team (CST) has undergone training and currently assisting the state lab in processing COVID-19 tests.

Potential missions include response planning, medical testing facility support, response liaisons, support to Wyoming Office of Homeland Security State Response Coordination Center, support to healthcare professionals, logistics support, transportation support for health care providers, collecting and delivering samples, or assisting with sample administration.

From the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA):

There is no national lockdown . As with all information online or shared via social media, it is important to verify the source of the information. You can find the latest information as well as links to additional resources at www.coronavirus.gov.

. As with all information online or shared via social media, it is important to verify the source of the information. You can find the latest information as well as links to additional resources at www.coronavirus.gov. FEMA does not have military assets. Like all emergencies, response is most successful when it is locally executed, state-managed and federally supported.

Each state’s governor is responsible for response activities in their state, including establishing curfews, deploying the National Guard if needed and any other restrictions or safety measures they deem necessary for the health and welfare of their citizens.

Please only buy what groceries your family needs for a week. IIt is important to remember that many families may be unable to buy a supply of food and water for weeks in advance. Consumer demand has recently been exceptionally high – especially for grocery, household cleaning, and some healthcare products. Freight flows are not disrupted, but stores need time to restock.

It is an unfortunate rumor that only people over 60 years of age are at risk of getting this disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), those at higher risk include older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions. However, symptoms can range from mild to severe with and may have different complications for each individual.

From the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Diseases can make anyone sick regardless of their race or ethnicity. Fear and anxiety about COVID-19 can cause people to avoid or reject others even though they are not at risk for spreading the virus.

WyomingGovernor's Health Orders: