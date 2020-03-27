Wyoming Coronavirus Total Reaches 70, First Case In Washakie County

Washakie County reported its first case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 70.

The Washakie County patient was identified as a Worland resident who'd recently traveled out-of-state. They are currently hospitalized in Hot Springs County.

The newest total represents a jump of 13 cases in less than 24 hours.

So far, COVID-19 has been reported in the following counties, per the Wyoming Department of Health:

  • Albany - 1
  • Campbell - 1
  • Carbon - 3
  • Fremont - 17
  • Goshen - 1
  • Johnson - 4
  • Laramie - 17
  • Natrona - 8
  • Park - 1
  • Sheridan - 5
  • Sweetwater:1
  • Teton - 10
  • Washakie - 1
COVID-19 Quick Tips

