Wyoming COVID-19 Cases Rise to 230; 94 Have Recovered

The Wyoming Department of Health reported Wednesday afternoon that the number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natrona County is now 27, up from 25 on Sunday.

The statewide total rose to 230 laboratory-confirmed cases up from 221 on Tuesday, and sits at probably 73 probable cases statewide, according to the department. The department did not explain the difference between laboratory-confirmed cases and "probable cases," which is apparently a new statistical measurement.

The confirmed cases still are in 18 of the state's 23 counties.

Laramie County had the largest number of cases at 53, followed by Teton County at 45, and Fremont County at 38.

The department reported 94 cases have recovered.

Wyoming remains the only state with no reported deaths from the novel coronavirus.

The first positive case in Wyoming was reported on March 12.

The Wyoming Department of Health on Wednesday reported the state health laboratory had completed 2,567 tests with 152 positive results, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had completed one test, and commercial labs had completed 1,582 tests with 78 positive results.

As of Wednesday, 14.8% of cases had required hospitalization, 77% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown.

As of Wednesday, 37% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 43% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Most cases were in the 60-69-year age group at 20.9%; followed by the 40-49-year age group at 15.7%; followed by the 50-59-age group at 4.8%.

The most reported symptoms were coughing at 73%, followed by fever at 63.8.%, and headache at 58.7%.

These are the cases by county:

Albany: 4.

Campbell: 9.

Carbon: 4.

Converse: 4.

Crook: 3.

Fremont: 38

Goshen: 3.

Johnson: 8.

Laramie: 53.

Lincoln: 4.

Natrona: 27.

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 12.

Sublette: 1.

Sweetwater: 6.

Teton: 45.

Uinta: 3.

Washakie: 5.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

From Wuhan to New York City: A Timeline of COVID-19’s Spread