Wyoming COVID-19 Fast Facts

Here is a round-up of some of the latest numbers, and other info gathered from the Wyoming Department of Health.

AS OF 9:00 AM, TUESDAY MARCH 24, 2020

  • Total confirmed cases in Wyoming: 29
  • Total confirmed cases in Cheyenne/Laramie Country: 7
  • Tests completed at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory: 567
  • Tests completed at CDC lab: 1
  • Tests reported by commercial labs: 147
    (Commercial labs are required to report positive test results to WDH; negative results are not reported consistently.)

Cases by County

  • Albany
  • Big Horn
  • Campbell: 1
  • Carbon: 2
  • Converse
  • Crook
  • Fremont: 10
  • Goshen
  • Hot Springs
  • Johnson
  • Laramie: 7
  • Lincoln
  • Natrona: 2
  • Niobrara
  • Park: 1
  • Platte
  • Sheridan: 4
  • Sublette
  • Sweetwater
  • Teton: 2
  • Uinta
  • Washakie
  • Weston

Wyoming Public Health Orders

3/20/20 Statewide Public Health Order on Gatherings

3/19/20 Statewide Public Health Order on Public Spaces

