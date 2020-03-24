Wyoming COVID-19 Fast Facts

Here is a round-up of some of the latest numbers, and other info gathered from the Wyoming Department of Health.

AS OF 9:00 AM, TUESDAY MARCH 24, 2020

Total confirmed cases in Wyoming: 29

Total confirmed cases in Cheyenne/Laramie Country: 7

Tests completed at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory: 567

Tests completed at CDC lab: 1

Tests reported by commercial labs: 147

(Commercial labs are required to report positive test results to WDH; negative results are not reported consistently.)

Cases by County

Albany

Big Horn

Campbell: 1

Carbon: 2

Converse

Crook

Fremont: 10

Goshen

Hot Springs

Johnson

Laramie: 7

Lincoln

Natrona: 2

Niobrara

Park: 1

Platte

Sheridan: 4

Sublette

Sweetwater

Teton: 2

Uinta

Washakie

Weston

Wyoming Public Health Orders

3/20/20 Statewide Public Health Order on Gatherings

3/19/20 Statewide Public Health Order on Public Spaces

