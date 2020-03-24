Wyoming COVID-19 Fast Facts
Here is a round-up of some of the latest numbers, and other info gathered from the Wyoming Department of Health.
AS OF 9:00 AM, TUESDAY MARCH 24, 2020
- Total confirmed cases in Wyoming: 29
- Total confirmed cases in Cheyenne/Laramie Country: 7
- Tests completed at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory: 567
- Tests completed at CDC lab: 1
- Tests reported by commercial labs: 147
(Commercial labs are required to report positive test results to WDH; negative results are not reported consistently.)
Cases by County
- Albany
- Big Horn
- Campbell: 1
- Carbon: 2
- Converse
- Crook
- Fremont: 10
- Goshen
- Hot Springs
- Johnson
- Laramie: 7
- Lincoln
- Natrona: 2
- Niobrara
- Park: 1
- Platte
- Sheridan: 4
- Sublette
- Sweetwater
- Teton: 2
- Uinta
- Washakie
- Weston
Wyoming Public Health Orders
3/20/20 Statewide Public Health Order on Gatherings
3/19/20 Statewide Public Health Order on Public Spaces
