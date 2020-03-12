Wyoming COVID-19 Related Closings

Here is a list of Coronavirisus, COVID-19, related closing in Wyoming. The cancelations are an effort to prevent large gatherings which could facilitate the spread of COVID-19. Officials emphasize proper handwashing and other simple yet effective preventative measures to avoid the virus.

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Wyoming High School state high school basketball tournament in Casper

Wyoming HS Speech and Debate Tournament Canceled

C.J. Box Book Signing Canceled at Laramie County Library

The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra has canceled its Saturday concert

Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s Fur Ball: The Great Catsby that was scheduled for Saturday, March 14 th at Little America. The new date has been rescheduled for Friday, July 31 st

