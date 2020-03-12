Wyoming COVID-19 Related Closings

U.S. Centers for Disease Control

Here is a list of Coronavirisus, COVID-19, related closing in Wyoming. The cancelations are an effort to prevent large gatherings which could facilitate the spread of COVID-19. Officials emphasize proper handwashing and other simple yet effective preventative measures to avoid the virus.

Refresh the page and check back for the latest.

Thursday, March 12, 2020

  • Wyoming High School state high school basketball tournament in Casper
  • Wyoming HS Speech and Debate Tournament Canceled
  • C.J. Box Book Signing Canceled at Laramie County Library
  • The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra has canceled its Saturday concert
  • Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s Fur Ball: The Great Catsby that was scheduled for Saturday, March 14th at Little America.  The new date has been rescheduled for Friday, July 31st

  • The Cheyenne Animal Furball scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to 7/31.

 

MORE: Social Distancing: Why Events Are Being Canceled in Wyoming

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Filed Under: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Wyoming
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top