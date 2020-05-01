Wyoming COVID-19 Total Now at 415 Confirmed, 144 Probable Cases

The number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wyoming surpassed 400 this week, but no new deaths have been reported as of Friday morning.

Seven virus-related deaths have been reported in the state. As of Friday, state health officials reported 415 lab-confirmed cases with another 144 probable cases. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 373 of the state's COVID-19 patients have recovered.

Over one-fourth of the confirmed cases are in Fremont County, and nearly half of those -- 42 cases -- are in Riverton, according to a statement from the county's incident management team.

Most of Fremont County's COVID-19 patients are in their sixties; the second-highest number of cases is in those under the age of 19.

Platte and Weston counties are the only Wyoming counties to report no cases of the virus.

There are 39 confirmed and 10 probable cases in Natrona County.

Laramie County reports 98 confirmed and 47 probable cases, while Teton County has 65 confirmed cases and another 31 probable.

And while many personal care businesses in Wyoming such as barber shops, massage parlors and gyms will reopen Friday, Teton County announced it will keep such businesses closed until May 11 after state officials granted the county a variance from Governor Mark Gordon's revised public health orders.