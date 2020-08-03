The number of reported lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday rose to 2,364 and the number of probable cases rose to 484 for a total of 2,848, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The health department also reported 1,835 recovered lab-confirmed cases and 379 recovered probable cases. The number of deaths statewide rose to 27 on Monday after the report of the death of a Fremont County woman.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If the disease did not cause or contribute to the person’s death, that person’s death is not reflected in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.

Natrona County reported 185 lab-confirmed cases, and 32 probable cases.

Statewide, Fremont County had the most confirmed cases at 424, with 64 probable cases; followed by Laramie County with 337 confirmed cases and 142 probable cases; then Teton County with 219 confirmed cases and 39 probable cases; then Sweetwater County with 236 confirmed cases and 14 probable cases.

As of Monday, the state health laboratory had completed 40,920 tests, and commercial labs had completed 43,688 tests.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by exposure risk reported on Monday, 49.4% had exposure of contact with a known case, 19.3% had an exposure of community spread, 10.8% had exposure of domestic travel, 3.1% had exposure of communal living, 2.7% had exposure from other sources, 1% had exposure of international travel, 7% had exposure that was unknown, and 13.2% had exposure that is under investigation.

As of Monday, 7.1% of lab-confirmed confirmed cases had required hospitalization, 63% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Monday, 28.5% of lab-confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 49.8% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 59.4% identify as white, 16.9% identify as American Indian, 16.4% identify as Hispanic, and 1.2% identify as Black.

Most lab-confirmed cases were in the 19-29-year-old age group at 25%, followed by the under 18-year-old age group at 16.6%, and the 30-39-year-old age group at 16%.

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were coughing -- this category includes fatigue and loss of smell and/or taste -- at 51.1%, followed by headache at 45.9%, and runny nose at 43.4%.

The Wyoming Department of Health continues to recommend social distancing, and wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing is not possible or reasonable.

These are the cases by county. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 79 (9).

Big Horn: 32 (4).

Campbell: 96 (22).

Carbon: 61 (21).

Converse: 19 (12).

Crook: 9.

Fremont: 424 (64).

Goshen: 16 (3).

Hot Springs: 15 (3).

Johnson: 18 (4).

Laramie: 337 (142).

Lincoln: 67 (25).

Natrona: 185 (32).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 106 (11).

Platte: 4 (1).

Sheridan: 44 (17).

Sublette: 29 (8).

Sweetwater: 236 (14).

Teton: 319 (39).

Uinta: 218 (47).

Washakie: 44 (5).

Weston: 5.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

List of Casper Stores That Now Require Face Masks For Customers