The number of reported lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday rose by 34 from Tuesday to 1,864, and the number of probable cases increased by 16 to 424 for a total of 2,288, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The health department also reported 1,417 recovered lab-confirmed cases and 328 recovered probable cases. The number of deaths statewide remained at 25.

Natrona Countty reported one new lab-confirmed case since Tuesday, bringing its total to 155, and 27 probable cases.

Statewide, Fremont County had the most confirmed cases at 380, with 58 probable cases; followed by Laramie County with 268 confirmed cases and 124 probable cases; then Teton County with 198 confirmed cases and 36 probable cases; then Uinta County with 182 confirmed cases and 42 probable cases.

As of Wednesday, the state health laboratory had completed 33,943 tests, and commercial labs had completed 30,763 tests.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by exposure risk reported on Wednesday, 49.5% had exposure of contact with a known case, 19.2% had an exposure of community spread, 10.6% had exposure of domestic travel, 3% had exposure of communal living, 3.2% had exposure from other sources, 1.2% had exposure of international travel, 7.3% had exposure that was unknown, and 12.7% had exposure that is under investigation.

As of Wednesday, 8.2% of lab-confirmed confirmed cases had required hospitalization, 63.3% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Wednesday, 29.2% of lab-confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 49.1% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 58.4% identify as white, 19.7% identify as American Indian, 15.8% identify as Hispanic, and 1.2% identify as Black.

Most cases were in the 19-29-year age group at 25.3%, followed by the 40-49-year age group at 15.9%, then the 30-39-year age group at 15.6%.

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were coughing -- this category includes fatigue and loss of smell and/or taste -- at 53.2%, followed by headache at 47.2%, and fever at 44.7%.

The Wyoming Department of Health continues to recommend social distancing, and wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing is not possible or reasonable.

These are the cases by county. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 67 (8).

Big Horn: 29 (4).

Campbell: 77 (19).

Carbon: 30 (19).

Converse: 19 (11).

Crook: 9.

Fremont: 380 (58).

Goshen: 9 (2).

Hot Springs: 11 (3).

Johnson: 18 (4).

Laramie: 268 (124).

Lincoln: 48 (22).

Natrona: 155 (27).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 84 (10).

Platte: 4 (1).

Sheridan: 31 (9).

Sublette: 12 (6).

Sweetwater: 188 (13).

Teton: 198 (36).

Uinta: 182 (42).

Washakie: 40 (5).

Weston: 4.

