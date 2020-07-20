The number of reported lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday rose by a record 62 in one day from Sunday to 1,790, and the number of probable cases increased by two to 397 for a total of 2,187, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The health department also reported 1,336 recovered lab-confirmed cases and 316 recovered probable cases. The number of deaths statewide remained at 24.

Adding to the record of new lab-confirmed cases were 16 in Teton County, 10 in Laramie County, nine in Albany County, and eight in Sweetwater County.

Kristen Waters, spokeswoman for the Teton County Health Department, said the department hasn't identified a specific event that caused the spike in new cases. However, the department identified a person who dined at Moe's Original BBQ, 140 N. Cache St., at night on July 10 was lab-confirmed positive, asymptomatic and infectious. The department urged those who were at the restaurant at that time to self-quarantine for two weeks, Waters said.

The Jackson tourist season has been busy and that could cause community transmission of the coronavirus, she added.

Monday, the Teton County Health Department issued a notice requiring residents to wear face coverings in public places.

Statewide, Fremont County had the most confirmed cases at 374, with 52 probable cases; followed by Laramie County with 261 confirmed cases and 122 probable cases; then Teton County with 187 confirmed cases and 36 probable cases.

As of Monday, the state health laboratory had completed 33,008 tests, and commercial labs had completed 30,763 tests.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by exposure risk, 49.1% had exposure of contact with a known case, 18.8% had an exposure of community spread, 10.7% had exposure of domestic travel, 3.2% had exposure of communal living, 3.1% had exposure from other sources, 1.2% had exposure of international travel, 7.4% had exposure that was unknown, and 13.2% had exposure that is under investigation.

As of Monday, 8.1% of confirmed cases had required hospitalization, 62.9% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Monday, 29.1% of confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 48.1% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 58.3% identify as white, 20.2% identify as American Indian, 15.9% identify as Hispanic and 1.2% identify as Black.

Most cases were in the 19-29-year age group at 24.7%, followed by the 30-39-year age group at 15.9%, and those under 18 and the 40-49-year age groups both at 15.8%,

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were coughing -- this category includes fatigue and loss of smell and/or taste -- at 52.4%, followed by headache at 46.6%, and fever at 44.5%.

The Wyoming Department of Health continues to recommend social distancing, and wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing is not possible or reasonable.

These are the cases by county. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 60 (7).

Big Horn: 27 (4).

Campbell: 77 (19).

Carbon: 21 (14).

Converse: 18 (11).

Crook: 9.

Fremont: 374 (52).

Goshen: 9 (2).

Hot Springs: 11 (3).

Johnson: 18 (4).

Laramie: 261 (122).

Lincoln: 47 (13).

Natrona: 153 (25).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 80 (9).

Platte: 3 (1).

Sheridan: 31 (9).

Sublette: 11 (6).

Sweetwater: 168 (13).

Teton: 187 (36).

Uinta: 181 (41).

Washakie: 39 (5).

Weston: 4.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

See States Ranked by COVID-19's Impact on Tourism