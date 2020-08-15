The number of reported lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday rose to 2,730, and the number of probable cases was 497 for a total of 3,227, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

The health department also reported 2,238 recovered lab-confirmed cases and 421 recovered probable cases.

The number of deaths statewide remained at 30.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If the disease did not cause or contribute to the person’s death, that person’s death is not reflected in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.

Natrona County's lab-confirmed cases rose to 210, and probable cases numbered 37.

Statewide, Fremont County had the most confirmed cases at 459, with 61 probable cases; followed by Laramie County with 370 confirmed cases and 142 probable cases; then Teton County with 352 confirmed cases and 33 probable cases; then Sweetwater County with 259 confirmed cases and 16 probable cases.

As of Saturday, the state health laboratory had completed 46,311 tests, and commercial labs had completed 44,164 tests.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by exposure risk reported on Saturday, 48.4% had exposure of contact with a known case, 18.8% had an exposure of community spread, 11% had exposure of domestic travel, 3.1% had exposure of communal living, 2.9% had exposure from other sources, 0.9% had exposure of international travel, 7.3% had exposure that was unknown, and 14.3% had exposure that is under investigation.

As of Saturday, 7% of lab-confirmed confirmed cases had required hospitalization, 62.7% had not required hospitalization, and the rest were unknown. (This information reflects only hospitalizations reported to the Wyoming Department of Health, therefore this information may be incomplete. This number indicates the number of patients that were ever hospitalized during their illness. It does not indicate the number of patients currently hospitalized.)

As of Saturday, 27.5% of lab-confirmed cases had underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 50.1% had no underlying health conditions; and the rest were unknown.

Of the lab-confirmed cases by race and ethnicity, 60.1% identify as white, 15.1% identify as American Indian, 16.4% identify as Hispanic, and 1.2% identify as Black.

Most cases were in the 19-29-year age group at 24%, followed by the under-18-year-old age group at 17.9%, then the 30-39-year age group at 16%.

The most reported symptoms of confirmed cases were cough at 50.2%, then headache at 45.3%, then muscle aches at 42.7%, and runny nose at 42.5%. (Fatigue and loss of smell and/or taste were added to the COVID-19 case definition on April 22. Data regarding these symptoms may not have been recorded for cases interviewed prior to this date.)

The Wyoming Department of Health continues to recommend social distancing, and wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing is not possible or reasonable.

These are the cases by county. The Wyoming Health Department said the first number shows laboratory-confirmed cases; the second number shows probable cases. Probable cases are defined as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Albany: 84 (9).

Big Horn: 33 (4).

Campbell: 122 (26).

Carbon: 104 (25).

Converse: 21 (10).

Crook: 11.

Fremont: 459 (61).

Goshen: 32 (5).

Hot Springs: 20 (3).

Johnson: 20 (5).

Laramie: 370 (142).

Lincoln: 75 (26).

Natrona: 210 (37).

Niobrara: 1 (1).

Park: 132 (12).

Platte: 5 (1).

Sheridan: 60 (21).

Sublette: 32 (8).

Sweetwater: 259 (16).

Teton: 352 (33).

Uinta: 232 (44).

Washakie: 89 (8).

Weston: 7.

