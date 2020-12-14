Wyoming Cowboys And Cowgirls Round Up

It was a tough weekend for University of Wyoming sports. The Men's basketball team continued their winning ways, the Women's basketball team had some struggles and we said goodbye to a number of Seniors with the Cowboy's Football team in a snowy heartbreaker.

Starting off with the Wyoming Cowboy's Football Team. It was a game that would normally go in the Cowboy's favor as Laramie was covered in blowing snow for the 3 plus hour game, added in the elevation, Boise St. could have gone back to their dumb blue field with a loss. Ok, that was harsh, but it's kind of ugly and I feel bad for the grass. Boise St. held the Cowboys to just Field Goals, while the Cowboy's defense held tough with one of the top teams in the conference, only allowing 17 points.

The Cowgirl's basketball team struggled in the first half in Saturday's game against UNLV, who weren't preoccupied by the sushi eating scandal on the football side like the rest of us. The Cowgirl's fell 54-46. They were only able to muster 16 points combined for between the first two quarters of the half, leading to half time. The good news, there's plenty of time to fix the scoring issues they had, we've seen they score with ease before, so I'd put this as a minor bump in the road.

Finally, the Cowboy's Basketball team had a great outing against Utah Valley with a 93-88 victory and giving them a 5-1 record. After last season, this feels like great momentum and, what is that? Do I hope to hear a spot in the NCAA Tournament in March? I'm not jinxing it, but if they can knock off Power 5 teams like they did last week, I think they could punch a ticket.

Looking ahead this week, the Cowgirl's can get revenge tonight against UNLV, and Sunday they'll battle Northern Colorado. The Cowboys on the other hand will be in action Thursday against Omaha and Sunday at home against UNLV. Let's see if they can keep on their winning ways.

Go Pokes!