Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild Hosting Virtual Beer Festival

Tomorrow (Saturday, May 9th), the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild is hosting a virtual beer festival to enjoy local craft beers throughout the community.

The virtual beer festival will run from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and feature games, musical performances, and an opportunity to communicate virtually with others around the community while drinking some beer. There will also be an after-party from 4 to 5 p.m. that will take place in a private Zoom room.

Michelle Forester, the Executive Director of Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild, told Wyoming News Now about the concept behind the virtual beer festival:

Beer is really a gathering product, it brings people together from all walks of life, from all ideas, from all philosophies...Even though there's a lot of things we don't agree on in this world, most of us can agree that beer is great.

She hopes the virtual beer festival will let people enjoy beer together, despite not being able to physically gather together.

You can get tickets to the Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild virtual beer festival by clicking here. You can also check out more info on the event on Facebook here.