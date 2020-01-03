Wyoming-CSU Border War Basketball Rivalry Enters Its 109th Year

It's Border War basketball weekend for Wyoming and Colorado State. Tomorrow morning at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, the Cowboys and Rams renew their rivalry on the hardwood for the 231st time. Since their first meeting in 1911, the Pokes have dominated CSU, compiling a 134-96 record in the series.

Here's a look back at five of Wyoming's best Border War victories.

1. Feb. 14, 1987 - Widely considered the greatest game in Border War history, Wyoming trailed in final seconds of overtime before Reggie Fox hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to force the game into double overtime. Trailing again, Turk Boyd scored another buzzing-beating three to send the game to triple overtime. The Pokes eventually outlasted the Rams, winning 81-78. Later that season, Wyoming made it all the way to the Sweet 16.

2. March 11, 1988 - Ranked #14 headed into the WAC Tournament semifinals, Wyoming was out to avenge an upset loss to CSU earlier in the season. With two seconds left in a tie game, Eric Leckner sank a buzzer-beater to give the Cowboys a 60-58 win. Wyoming went on to win the WAC Tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament.

3. February 27, 1982 - Following a blowing out win against the Rams earlier in the season, Wyoming faced a tougher test on the road in Fort Collins. Jim Brandenburg's squad hung on for a hard-fought 63-57 victory, clinching their second consecutive WAC Championship. Like they had the season before, the Cowboys advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, before falling to top-seeded Georgetown.

4. Jan. 7, 2015 - After Wyoming star forward Larry Nance, Jr. injured his knee in the second half, Colorado State erased a 13-point deficit to tie the game in the final minutes. With 20 seconds left, Jason McManamen silenced the Moby Arena crowd, draining a clutch three-pointer and propelling the Pokes to a 60-54 victory. Wyoming swept the season series on their way to the Mountain West Conference Championship and the NCAA Tournament.

5. The 1943 Season - Wyoming and CSU played four times during 1943, with the Cowboys winning all four meetings by an average of 24 points. Led by All-American Kenny Sailors, the Pokes went on to win the National Championship. The Cowboys went undefeated against the Rams for the next decade, winning 30 consecutive games in the rivalry.

Both teams limp into tomorrow's matchup 0-3 in Mountain West Conference play. CSU is 9-7 overall, 5-3 at home. After setting a school record with 24 losses last year, Wyoming has struggled again this season, with a 5-10 record and only one win on the road. The Pokes and Rams split the season series last year, with each team winning on the other's home court.

65 miles north at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, the first-place Wyoming Cowgirls will look to remain undefeated against in the Mountain West against the Lady Rams, who are off to a 7-7 start, 1-2 in conference play. Over the years, the women's basketball Border War rivalry has been more competitive than the men's, with Wyoming holding a 52-50 advantage in 102 games since their first meeting in 1974.