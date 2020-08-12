Wyoming Currently 4th in Nation for Fewest Covid-19 Restrictions

As the pandemic seems to be never-ending, an updated list showed that Wyoming now ranks fourth for fewest Covid-19 restrictions in the nation.

WalletHub reported that as of August 11th, Wyoming was now 4th overall in having the fewest Covid-19 restrictions while only South Dakota, Utah, and Oklahoma have even fewer restrictions in their states. Idaho tied us for 4th overall.

Some key statistics to keep in mind that determined Wyoming's current ranking are as follows (1st = fewest):

6th - Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public

1st – Workplace Temperature Screening

1st – Travel Restrictions

15th – Large Gatherings Restrictions

1st – Strictness of "Shelter in Place" Order

1st – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses

2nd – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars

1st – Working from Home Requirements/Recommendations

To our immediate south, Colorado has the 42nd fewest Covid-19 restrictions, which conversely means they have the 10th most out of the 50 states plus Washington, D.C. (51 overall). California remains as the state with the most restrictions overall.

To get an idea where all the other states rank in terms of overall restrictions due to Covid-19, check out the map below.