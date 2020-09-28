Tom Pennington, Getty Images

A dashboard on the latest information on COVID-19 cases in Wyoming shows the number of new cases being reported as of Friday as "concerning."

Governor Mark Gordon's office sent out an email on Friday afternoon that included the following:

Wyoming has seen a significant rise in the number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past week, as well as the number of active cases (891 as of Sept. 24). Daily new cases have increased from an average of 30 to 64 per day over the past 14 days. The state has also seen an increase in the percent of COVID-19 tests with a positive result, which currently sits at 4.2%. This increase has led to an update to Wyoming's COVID-19 Dashboard, where that metric has moved to "Stable" from "Improved".

The new cases are occurring in a variety of settings, however social distancing measures and the use of face coverings in K-12 schools have been effective in limiting classroom transmission to date. Albany County continues to have the most active COVID-19 cases in the state, with a large number of those cases connected to the University of Wyoming. Natrona and Fremont Counties have the second- and third-most active cases.

Governor Mark Gordon's Office