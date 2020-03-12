Wyoming Daylight Saving Time Bill Headed To Governor Gordon

A bill that could eventually lead to Wyoming staying on Daylight Saving Time all year has won final approval from the Wyoming Legislature and is headed to Governor Mark Gordon.

You can read House Bill 44 here.

The House concurred with the Senate version of the bill on Thursday by a vote of 45-13 after being urged to do so by the bill's sponsor, Rep. Dan Laursen [R-Park County].

The original version of the bill would have had Wyoming request permission from the federal government to stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round if the states of Colorado, Idaho, Montana, and Utah passed similar bills.

But the Senate amended the bill to require that Wyoming and three other "western states" passed such legislation. The bill defined those states as North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, and Montana.

Congress would also have to give permission for states to stay on Daylight Saving Time. Rep. Laursen has been sponsoring bills to do away with the time change for years, but this is the first time both houses of the legislature have passed such legislation.

In 2019, a similar bill passed the state House but died on back-to-back tie votes in the Wyoming Senate.