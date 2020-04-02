Wyoming Department of Health Offers Coronavirus Advice

Because not everyone who has potential symptoms of coronavirus is able to get tested for the disease at this point, the Wyoming Department of Health [WDH] is offering advice for people who have some sort of respiratory illness.

Those symptoms include a cough, fever, and shortness of breath, symptoms which can also indicate the flu and other illnesses.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and epidemiologist with the health department, says “If you’re sick, we need you to stay home except to get medical help if your symptoms include trouble breathing, steady chest pain or pressure, or bluish lips or face.'

'We suggest calling ahead to a medical professional for help to decide whether you need more evaluation or calling 911 for an obvious medical emergency.”

Other recommendations to follow when ill include:

Avoid contact with other people in public areas

Keep away from other people at home as much as possible

Cover coughs and sneezes

Wash hands often

Avoid sharing personal household items like eating utensils and drinking glasses

Clean high-touch surfaces every day

Harrist noted COVID-19 is a new disease despite the familiar symptoms. “That means higher potential for quick spread. Our bodies aren’t prepared to fight a new virus and there are no vaccines or proven treatments yet available,” she said. “With new diseases there can be more people sick at one time, which is tough for our local healthcare systems to handle.”

