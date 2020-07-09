The Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday that it's withdrawing a set of proposed changes to Wyoming Immunization Program administrative rules.

"In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic response, it was determined a portion of the proposed rule changes could have presented an unexpected challenge to the department’s school partners," the agency said in a press release.

The proposed changes would have added meningococcal vaccination to school requirements, clarified school vaccination requirements and clarified provider agreement requirements for the immunization information system.

The department says it expects to update the rules at an appropriate time in a manner that considers the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response.

