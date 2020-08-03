Wyoming Department of Health Reports 27th COVID-19 Death in State

A Fremont County woman and a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe has died from COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health and the Northern Arapaho Business Council

"Our beloved Tribal Member was a well-respected and loved elder who committed her life to our Creator," the tribe's Chairman Lee Spoonhunter said in a prepared statement.

"She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who exemplified that love, comfort, peace, and caring to all of our people. She was very devoted to our Creator and her family."

All tribal members and residents of the Wind River Indian Reservation remain under a stay-at-home order to limit the spread of COVID-19. Spoonhunter urged tribal members to observe health guidelines including avoiding gatherings and wearing a mask or cloth face covering when in public, particularly when social distancing is not possible.

“We all have a role to play in fighting COVID-19,” Spoonhunter said. “By following the public health guidelines, we can protect our community – especially our elders and others who are most vulnerable.”

The Wyoming Department of Health said the older woman had been previously diagnosed with COVID-19, had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to the coronavirus, and had been hospitalized.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 27 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,333 lab-confirmed cases and 475 probable cases reported.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If the disease did not cause or contribute to the person’s death, that person’s death is not reflected in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths even if the person is known to be positive for the virus.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Here are 10 ways to help others who are struggling right now