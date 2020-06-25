The Wyoming Department of Health announced the biggest single-day increase of 36 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since reporting began.

The number of cases rose to 1,052, up 36 from 1,016 reported on Wednesday, and 274 probable cases -- close contacts with lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with the disease. (A chart of the cases on the website showed 1,054 cases, and there was no explanation about the difference in numbers.)

The number of recovered cases came to 996 and 20 deaths, according to the department.

The rise in cases has continued steadily since restrictions on social distancing began being relaxed in early June.

The department reported a spike in cases in early April, and those numbers declined and held mostly steady through May.

This story will be updated.

