Wyoming Department of Transportation: ‘Don’t Run the Gate’

Winter weather continues to impact many Wyoming highways, and the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding drivers not to go around road closure gates.

WYDOT spokesman Doug McGee says conditions at the gate may appear to be fine, but that may not be the case five to 10 miles down the road.

"When WYDOT closes the highway it comes down to the simple fact that the road is impassible," said McGee.

"WYDOT makes an effort to accommodate local traffic where possible, however, closed roads often have emergency or maintenance vehicles working in the roadway, posing a danger to travel," he added.

To legally pass a closure gate, McGee says drivers must have clearance through WYDOT's Authorized Travel Program or permission from an on-site trooper working the gate.

He says drivers who decide to run the gate not only risk being stranded or hurt, they can also be fined up to $750.

