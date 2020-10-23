Wyoming Driver Killed in Head-On Crash After Trucker Falls Asleep

A 62-year-old Wyoming woman was killed Wednesday after she was hit by a trucker who troopers say fell asleep at the wheel.

It happened around 6:18 a.m. near milepost 29.7 on U.S. 26/U.S. 287, northwest of Dubois.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the trucker was eastbound when they fell asleep, crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming vehicle driven by Jo Anne Meeker.

Meeker was buckled up, but died from her injuries. The trucker was also reportedly injured in the crash, but the crash report didn't say to what extent.

Meeker is the 110th person to die on Wyoming's highways this year.