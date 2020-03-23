The Foundation for the Episcopal Church of Wyoming has committed $1 million to relief in the state and elsewhere for those affected by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

“The Diocese of Wyoming is committed to serving the people of this state and beyond. We’ve been providing nurture and care in the name of a loving God across the region for more than 100 years," said the Rt. Rev. John Smylie, diocesan bishop.

"It’s our duty and privilege now to step up in this way," Smylie said.

The board of the foundation held an emergency meeting on Thursday to approve the relief effort.

Guidelines for distributing the funds have not been determined because of the pandemic's changing situation, according to the news release. "However, the board voted unanimously to allocate funding to the resource citing Jesus’ teaching to 'love our neighbors.'"

They are looking to help front-line workers, health care professionals and support staff, those who have lost employment, people with food insecurity, and local parishes and missions.

They also plan to host weekly meetings to discern other issues and needs.

To donate to the foundation for pandemic relief, visit its website.