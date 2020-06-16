Wyoming Equality Applauds Ruling, Says Other Issues Remain

David McNew, Getty Images

The Executive Director Director of Wyoming Equality says that while a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that LGBTQ people are protected from job discrimination under federal law is good news, ''we still have a long way to go" in terms of ending discrimination in other areas.

Wyoming Equality Director Sara Burlingame issued a statement that read in part:

''Certain extremists may have tried to limit LGBTQ Wyomingites access to basic civil rights, arguing that we were lesser citizens but today, the SCOTUS decision offers a rebuke to those extremists and reminds us all that the rule of law is for every American.”

As we celebrate this major victory, we recognize that it comes in the midst of a global pandemic and at a moment when our state and nation are grappling with both the legal and cultural systems of racism. So yes, today we celebrate and cheer, and tomorrow we get back to work. While LGBTQ people across the country now have legal protections from discrimination at work, we still have a long way to go.''

In the release, Burlingame also said that under federal law, discrimination against LGBTQ people in restaurants and hotels is still legal, as is discrimination under federally funded programs including hospitals, colleges, and adoption agencies.

Burlingame also said discrimination against transgender people in terms of the use of restrooms is still legal, and women can be discriminated against in public accommodations and federally funded programs. Her statement said it's still legal to discriminate against almost anyone in a wide range of public accommodations.

Burlingame also said Wyoming Equality is in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and she called on Congress to pass the Equality Act.