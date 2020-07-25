Wyoming Family Whose Van Was Stolen Was Just Given a New One

The Fischer family whose handicapped van was stolen in Denver has just been given a new one by Cowboy Skill Games.

As we previously shared, the Fischer family had their van stolen while they were in Denver where their son receives medical assistance. They were able to return to Wyoming, but their van had not been recovered. Cowboy Skill Games stepped up and provided the family with a brand new van to replace the one that was stolen.

Cowboy Skill Games shared the following in a press release:

Leslie George, co-owner of Wyoming Amusement in Sheridan, said she was heartbroken when she heard about the plight of the Fischer family who were left stranded in Denver. “We just had to step up and do something for this dear family,” George said. “But that’s what we do in Wyoming. We help each other.”

Awesome to have a terrible story like this result in a happy ending thanks to our fellow Wyomingites coming to the rescue of this sweet family.