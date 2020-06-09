Wyoming Featured on New Discovery Channel Show ‘Dino Hunters’

In Wyoming, we like to think of ourselves as the dinosaur capital of the world. While that may be a slight exaggeration, the Cowboy State will be featured in a new Discovery Channel show "Dino Hunters".

I saw a preview of this show on my TV as I was playing my favorite role of couch potato. I told my wife "hey, that show looks a heck of a lot like Wyoming". I hit the net and found the official website for Dino Hunters and it's true. Wyoming is a big part of this show. Check out the video that Discovery shared on their Facebook page.

The Dino Hunters website describes the show like this:

In the badlands of Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas, ranchers and cowboys are uncovering valuable dinosaur bones on their land and using the discoveries to help save their livelihoods.

I didn't know Wyoming had badlands since that's always been a Dakota thing to me, but if we had badlands I bet they would rock. Literally.

It looks like the Wyoming part of Dino Hunters will feature Mike Harris and his son Jake and also Aaron Bolan.

It's appropriate that Dino Hunters features so much of us on the show as Yellowstone National Park Trips lists 5 places in Wyoming where you can witness dinosaur history like the Wyoming Dinosaur Center in Thermopolis.

My kids also loved the movie "The Good Dinosaur" which was also set in a prehistoric Wyoming.

Dino Hunters debuts on The Discovery Channel, Friday, June 19 at 7 pm (mountain time).