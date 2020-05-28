Wyoming Fills Football Schedule Hole with UConn in 2021

The University of Wyoming has found a replacement for the 2021 non-conference football game that was canceled by Clemson University earlier this year.

For the first time, Wyoming will play the University of Connecticut in football on Sept. 25, 2021. The game will take place in East Hartford, CT.

This replaces the spot on the schedule that was open thanks to Clemson canceling earlier this year. The Tigers agreed to play UW 1-million dollars as a buyout, so Clemson could start a series next year with the Georgia Bulldogs.

The UConn game now completes Wyoming’s 2021 non-conference schedule. The Huskies just pulled out of the American Athletic Conference for football and will be an independent beginning this fall.

The rest of the 2021 non-conference slate features the Pokes opening at home against Montana State on Sept. 4, 2021. That’s followed by a road contest at Northern Illinois on Sept. 11, 2021. The Cowboys will return home on Sept. 18 to play Ball State, and then the UConn game on the road next year.

UW announced the addition of two more home games in the future. Wyoming will host Idaho in 2024 and Cal Poly in 2025. The Idaho game will be the home opener after road tilt at Arizona State. The Cal Poly game will begin the 2025 season.

Here’s a list of future non-conference games for Cowboy football. It is subject to change, as fans saw with the Clemson game cancellation earlier this year. Games listed in bold type and capitalized are future home games.

2021

Date Opponent

Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE

Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois

Sept. 18 BALL STATE

Sept. 25 at UConn

2022

Date Opponent

Sept. 3 TULSA

Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 17 at Illinois

Sept. 24 at BYU

2023

Date Opponent

Sept. 2 TEXAS TECH

Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE

Sept. 16 at Texas

Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE

2024

Date Opponent

Aug. 31 at Arizona State

Sept. 7 Idaho

Sept. 21 NEW MEXICO STATE

Sept. 28 BYU

2025

Date Opponent

Aug. 30 Cal Poly

Sept. 6 at Utah

2026

Date Opponent

Sept. 5 NORTH TEXAS

Sept. 19 at Central Michigan

Sept. 26 LOUISIANA

2027

Date Opponent

Sept. 4 CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Sept. 18 at North Texas

2028

Date Opponent

Sept. 16 at Texas Tech