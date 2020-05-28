Wyoming Fills Football Schedule Hole with UConn in 2021
The University of Wyoming has found a replacement for the 2021 non-conference football game that was canceled by Clemson University earlier this year.
For the first time, Wyoming will play the University of Connecticut in football on Sept. 25, 2021. The game will take place in East Hartford, CT.
This replaces the spot on the schedule that was open thanks to Clemson canceling earlier this year. The Tigers agreed to play UW 1-million dollars as a buyout, so Clemson could start a series next year with the Georgia Bulldogs.
The UConn game now completes Wyoming’s 2021 non-conference schedule. The Huskies just pulled out of the American Athletic Conference for football and will be an independent beginning this fall.
The rest of the 2021 non-conference slate features the Pokes opening at home against Montana State on Sept. 4, 2021. That’s followed by a road contest at Northern Illinois on Sept. 11, 2021. The Cowboys will return home on Sept. 18 to play Ball State, and then the UConn game on the road next year.
UW announced the addition of two more home games in the future. Wyoming will host Idaho in 2024 and Cal Poly in 2025. The Idaho game will be the home opener after road tilt at Arizona State. The Cal Poly game will begin the 2025 season.
Here’s a list of future non-conference games for Cowboy football. It is subject to change, as fans saw with the Clemson game cancellation earlier this year. Games listed in bold type and capitalized are future home games.
2021
Date Opponent
Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE
Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois
Sept. 18 BALL STATE
Sept. 25 at UConn
2022
Date Opponent
Sept. 3 TULSA
Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO
Sept. 17 at Illinois
Sept. 24 at BYU
2023
Date Opponent
Sept. 2 TEXAS TECH
Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE
Sept. 16 at Texas
Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE
2024
Date Opponent
Aug. 31 at Arizona State
Sept. 7 Idaho
Sept. 21 NEW MEXICO STATE
Sept. 28 BYU
2025
Date Opponent
Aug. 30 Cal Poly
Sept. 6 at Utah
2026
Date Opponent
Sept. 5 NORTH TEXAS
Sept. 19 at Central Michigan
Sept. 26 LOUISIANA
2027
Date Opponent
Sept. 4 CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sept. 18 at North Texas
2028
Date Opponent
Sept. 16 at Texas Tech