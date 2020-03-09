Wyoming Flag Proudly Flying At USAF Base In Saudi Arabia

There is nothing quite as motivating as seeing a Wyoming State Flag on a military installation, even more so when it's overseas.

United States Airmen, Guthrie McMahon originally shared the photo to the private Facebook group, Wyoming Beauty, along with a message that read:

Wyoming flag is flying proud out side my tent in the Middle East

McMahon is originally from Buffalo, Wyoming, and is currently stationed in Saudi Arabia. He's been serving his country faithfully now for five years.

As a fellow military man and Wyomingite, I can not convey the sentiment accurately in words, but it does make me proud. Thank you for your ongoing service!