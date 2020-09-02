Wyoming Food Safety Coalition Offering Free Training

September is Food Safety Month.

The City of Laramie is committed to educating the public on food safety and its role in the health of its residents.

They show their commitment through the prevention of food-borne illnesses, thoroughly educating the local food service industry on safe preparation and storage of food by providing a plan review and inspections of commercial food service providers.

To celebrate this month, the Wyoming Food Safety Coalition is offering free online training of Wyoming Food Safety Fundamentals. You can find the training by following the link here.