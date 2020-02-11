Wyoming Football Announces Home-and-Home Series vs. Cal

The Wyoming Cowboys and California Golden Bears football teams have officially announced a home-and-home series that will take place in 2028 and 2029, respectively.

The announcement was made by the athletics departments at both schools. Wyoming will play Cal in Berkeley, CA on September 2nd, 2028 and then Cal will travel to Laramie to take on the Cowboys on September 8, 2029.

The 2028 clash with Cal will come just two weeks before Wyoming travels to Lubbock, TX to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Cowboys home game against Cal in 2029 is the only non-conference game scheduled for that season at this point.

As for much more recent games, so far, we know that Wyoming's 2020 schedule will look like this:

9/5 vs. Weber State

9/12 @ Louisiana

9/19 vs. Utah

9/26 @ Ball State

Thus far, those are the only games known until the full FBS schedule is released later in 2020.

Wyoming comes off an 8-5 season in 2019, which saw them win the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl with a 38-17 victory over Georgia State.

For Wyoming ticket info, call 307-766-7220, or go to GoWyo.com/tickets. You can also email tickets@uwyo.edu.

To see all other future opponents scheduled for the Wyoming Cowboys for the upcoming season(s), click here.