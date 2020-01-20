Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl is having to rebuild his defensive coaching staff after three members recently departed for Washington State.

In a release from UW on Sunday, Bohl announced: “that defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, defensive ends coach and co-special teams coordinator AJ Cooper and cornerbacks coach John Richardson will be seeking coaching opportunities with Washington State University.”

Former University of Hawai’i football coach Nick Rolovich was hired as the new head coach at Washington State on Jan. 14, 2020. There’s been no official word from the Cougars, but Wyoming confirmed the news on Sunday.

The Cowboys finished last season No. 43 in the nation in total defense and allowed 363.8 yards per game. They were sixth in the country in points per game at 17.8 allowed and played very well in the red zone. UW allowed only 16 touchdowns in 45 red zone opportunities, which was sixth-best in the nation.

Wyoming gave up 31 points to Missouri in the 2019 season opener but never allowed another opponent to score 30 points for the rest of the season. They held six Mountain West foes to 20 points or less.

The departure of Dickert, Cooper, and Richardson leaves defensive tackles coach Pete Kaligis and linebackers coach Aaron Bohl as the only coaches on that side of the ball.