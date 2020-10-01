Wyoming Football Schedule Announced By Mountain West

The Mountain West Conference released the schedule for the University of Wyoming Cowboys football team on Thursday (October 1st).

The revised eight-game schedule will feature a handful of teams that made the postseason last year. Five of the teams featured on the schedule played in 2019's postseason and the Pokes will host four of those, including games against last season's Mountain West Division Champs Hawaii and Boise State.

Wyoming's season will kickoff on October 24th on the road against Nevada. The following week will be their home opener against Hawaii on Halloween. On November 7th, the border war will happen at Colorado State before hosting Air Force and Utah State the next two Saturdays in November, respectively. The Pokes will then travel to UNLV on November 28th and then to New Mexico on December 5th before hosting Boise State on December 12th for their final regular season game.

Wyoming hopes to earn an invitation to a bowl game for the fourth time in five seasons. Last season, the Pokes finished with an 8-5 season, along with a postseason victory in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl over Georgia State, 38-17.

Game times for the upcoming schedule have yet to be announced. But it's great to have football back for the Wyoming Cowboys three weeks from Saturday!