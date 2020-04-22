Wyoming Game and Fish Finalizes 2020 Hunting Season

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission held its April meeting online to set hunting seasons. Setting hunting seasons is one of the main tasks before the Commission each spring.

The Commission looked into the pressing impacts from COVID-19 on spring turkey and black bear hunting seasons as well as the nearing antler collection opener on May 1. The Commission did not forward a recommendation to delay the statewide antler opening date at this time, citing current health orders.

The Commission also discussed a proposal to extend the turkey season in certain areas to offer flexibility to license holders. All non-resident hunters or antler collectors are expected to follow state and local health orders valid during their visit.

Finalized information for hunters will be available on the Game and Fish website.