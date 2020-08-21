Wyoming Game and Fish Fire Ban Spans Five Counties

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced that all land owned or managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission (WGFC) are under a fire ban. The ban covers lands in the following counties: Albany, Carbon, Goshen, Laramie, and Platte.

This fire ban is effective immediately on all WGFC owned or managed lands throughout the Laramie region and is in cooperation with county governments, the United States Forest Service, and the Bureau of Land Management.

Under this ban, all campfires and the use of charcoal are prohibited. Gas grills, however, are permitted if they can be easily turned off.

Signs have been installed at each property to remind recreationists of this ban.