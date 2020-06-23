Wyoming Game & Fish Imposes Partial Fire Ban in Platte County

Extreme fire danger has prompted Wyoming Game and Fish officials to implement a partial fire ban on commission-owned and managed lands within Platte County effective immediately.

Affected areas include Cottonwood Draw Wildlife Habitat Management Area as well as Wheatland Reservoir #1/ Rock Lake, Grayrocks Reservoir and North Platte River Public Access Areas.

Campfires are prohibited under the ban, but the use of self-standing grills is still permitted.

Fireworks are prohibited on all Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands at all times.

