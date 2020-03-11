Wyoming Gas Prices are Dropping

AAA is reporting that the national average gas price "has not been this cheap since last February." The savings at the pump are being felt across the country and in Wyoming.

The average price per gallon in the United States on Wednesday (March 11) is $2.34. AAA says that the average in Wyoming is a few cents higher at $2.41. A month ago the average in Wyoming was $2.52.

The current average price for a gallon of regular in Cheyenne is reported to be $2.46. In Casper, it is $2.07.

According to Gasbuddy.com, the cheapest gas in Wyoming, as of 9:00 AM Wednesday, March 11, was at Sam's Club in Casper at $1.89. The cheapest in Cheyenne was also at Sam's, coming in at $2.16 a gallon for regular.

This may be just the beginning of a price drop. “For the third week, U.S. gasoline stocks decreased while demand increased. Generally, growing demand amid declining stocks causes increases at the pump, but crude oil prices have dipped to four-year lows, signaling spring could be cheaper at the pump,” AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano, said in a statement.

The average price in Nebraska is $2.28, and in Colorado, it is $2.26.