Wyoming Gets $2 Mil. Early Childhood Education Grant From Feds

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced that the state has received a $2 million federal grant for early childhood education Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release, the grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families. It will help the state's early childhood advisory council operate more efficiently along with encouraging partnerships among child care and PreK providers, Head Start programs and state and local governments.

"Having a strong start to a child's education journey helps propel them to a strong finish in their later education and workforce endeavors," Gordon said. "I'm glad to support this opportunity to develop a strategic plan and vision for the state's early childhood system that will help Wyoming's communities and economy grow and thrive."

Other partnering agencies include Align, WY Kids First, Wyoming Early Childhood Outreach Network at the University of Wyoming, Wyoming Early Childhood Professional Learning Collaborative, The Wyoming Department of Family Services, Wyoming Head Start and private providers.

The Wyoming Early Childhood Advisory Council was created by executive order in 2019.