Wyoming Girl Scouts Unveil New Cookie For 2020

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming are introducing a new cookie for the new year. Along with Thin Mints, Samoa Caramel Delites, and Tagalongs Peanut Butter Patties, the Girls Scouts will also be selling Lemon-Ups for the first time in the region.

The new lemon-flavored treats will feature eight inspirational messages baked into the cookie promoting the Girl Scouts mission. Other popular flavors will also have newly designed packaging highlighting the organization.

Lemon-Ups will replace Savannah Smiles cookies, which were discontinued last year. Savannah Smiles were known for their lemon flavor and powdered sugar. The new Lemon-Ups will have a tangier flavor, without the confectioner sugar topping.

Girl Scout Cookie Season kicks off on Friday, Feb. 7th and runs through Sunday, April 19th in Wyoming and Montana. Some troops around the region may continue their sales efforts through the summer months.