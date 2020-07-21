Wyoming Girls Fall to 12th Place at the NHSFR

The National High School Finals Rodeo has entered the 2nd go-round in Guthrie, Oklahoma. The Wyoming girls team is now in 12th place after they were as high as 2nd. In that first go-round, Haiden Thompson from Yoder who was the cowgirl rookie of the year at the prep finals took 3rd in the goat tying with a 7.67. Kadra Clark, also from Yoder took 7th in the go with a time of 7.91 In the pole bending, Rayne Grant out of Wheatland placed 3rd in the first go at 20.119 with Jordyn McNamee of Buffalo placing 22nd. Kate Budge from Kelly is 14th in the girls cutting in that first round with 143 points with Hailey Hardeman of Wilson 12th in the breakaway with a 2.78. Ashlyn Goven from Rozet took 5th in the first go of the barrel racing with a clocking of 15.572. Maddie Fantastky of Worland was 16th in the reined cow horse competition.

On the boy's side, the Wyoming team is running in 32nd place. In the team roping, Kolby Bradley and Atyre Espenscheild of Big Piney who took 2nd at the finals last season finished in 35th place in the first go-round at 11.42. Clay Reiner of Buffalo was 37th in the tie-down roping in the first round at 12.92 Cian Ahern from Wyarno, 23rd in the saddle bronc with a 49 Cannon Campbell of Shoshoni 35th in the steer wrestling. Gillette’s Tryce Jolovich and Hunter Hayden tied for 12th in the boys cutting in the first go with 141 points. The 2nd go round continues today in Oklahoma and will end on Thursday with the championship short go on Thursday night.